Urban Splash appoints new development manager for Sheffield projects

Award-winning regeneration company Urban Splash has announced the appointment of Sian Stanhope as development manager, further strengthening its commitment to creating new homes and workspaces in Sheffield.

Sian will play a key role in two major Urban Splash projects in the city. The first includes the final phases of the iconic Park Hill redevelopment. Urban Splash has transformed the Grade II-listed brutalist landmark into a vibrant community with hundreds of new homes, amenities, and thousands of square feet of commercial space. Two further phases of development at Park Hill received planning approval in 2024, and Sian will help deliver this next chapter for the site.

Sian will also work on the transformation of the former Cole Brothers department store in Sheffield city centre. The ambitious project will see Urban Splash repurpose the historic building into a dynamic urban hub, breathing new life into the space and supporting Sheffield’s city centre regeneration.

A Sheffield Hallam University master’s graduate, Sian brings a wealth of experience to the role, having held positions at LCR Property and with local authorities, including Barnsley Council, where she contributed to the Principal Towns Project.

Sian Stanhope alongside Nicky Harries who rejoins Urban Splash in Manchester as commercial lettings manager, helping let Urban Splash space including workspace at Park Hill.

Speaking of her appointment, Sian said: "As someone with a deep connection to Sheffield, I’m incredibly proud to be working on these two iconic projects in the city.

“Park Hill and Cole Brothers are landmarks of Sheffield’s past and future, and it’s an honour to contribute to their next chapters. These projects represent the best of what Urban Splash does – breathing new life into historic structures and creating vibrant, sustainable spaces for the community."

Added Splash CEO Julian Curnuck: “We are thrilled to welcome Sian to the Urban Splash team. Her passion for sustainable development and her extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue our work in Sheffield. Sian will help us deliver transformative projects that reflect Urban Splash’s commitment to creating inspiring, inclusive communities.”

Sian is also joined by Nicky Harries who rejoins Urban Splash in Manchester as commercial lettings manager, helping let Urban Splash space including workspace at Park Hill.