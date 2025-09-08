UK Careers Fair set to host free event in Rotherham for job seekers of all ages

On October 8, between 10am - 2pm, the UK Careers Fair will be hosting the highly anticipated Rotherham Careers Fair aimed at jobseekers from all backgrounds and industries. Free to enter, it is being held at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The multi award-winning UK Careers Fair is the UK’s number one platform for face-to-face recruitment.

In more than 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for a job or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge, in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

This is your chance to talk with an abundance of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in various industries, represented by numerous sectors.

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both national and local employers, it promises to be a highly productive and successful day for both recruiters and potential candidates. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can, so as to maximise your potential and to have sufficient time to connect with as many companies as possible.

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or change of career.

Tickets for the event are available to download from the website www.ukcareersfair.com but this is not always essential, as even without a ticket you may still gain entry at some events, by simply turning up!

