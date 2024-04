If so, we want to hear from you.

We would love to receive your nomination for our Rotherham Apprentice of the Year 2024 competition, in partnership with the Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RIDO).

The competition is being backed by our sponsors South Yorkshire Apprentice Hub, Mears, RDASH, Airmaster, Rotherham Council, Equans, and Ex Animo Foods Ltd.

For the winners of the contest, there is a prize and the prestige of being a victor on offer.

An awards ceremony will be held later in the year at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

We want companies or individuals to nominate themselves or an employee for the awards.

Once the entries are in, an independent judging panel will select the winners of the Intermediate, Advanced, Higher or Degree Level Apprentice of the Year awards.

Plus, new for 2024, we are looking for the Supported Intern of the Year.

Advertiser editor Andrew Mosley said: “This is the ninth year we have held these awards and one of the main aims is to change the traditional view of apprenticeships and throw the spotlight on some true superstars of the future.

“When I was at school we were never told about apprenticeships and I’m not sure how much schools push that option now. We need to highlight apprenticeships as a genuine alternative to traditional further education which can land you with enormous debts and potentially no job, while in completing an apprenticeship you earn while you learn. What’s not to like about that?

“When a business takes on an apprentice it not only benefits itself and the future of the person it has chosen to work with, but the future of Rotherham as a whole.

“Companies need skilled young people and the apprentices who have entered our competition over the years and, of course, the many that didn’t have proved that Rotherham can provide them.

“By investing in apprenticeships we are putting our trust in young people, who will improve our businesses, our town or wherever in the world they end up working by using the knowledge and experience they have gained.”

The deadline for entries is May 16 and our awards event will be in July.

For details, you can contact Kim Ollivent on 07393 754746 or email [email protected] to get a blank nomination form.

We are also looking for partners (education and training providers and employers) to promote this initiative. For potential sponsorship partners, this year offers more weeks of promotion for their company. Benefits include association with a high-profile award, improved brand awareness in the apprentice market, the opportunity to be part of a positive initiative for young people and businesses in Rotherham, and the chance to use the awards logo on your own promotional material.

If you would like to become a sponsorship partner, find out more about the benefits, contact Kim Ollivent on 07393 754746 or email [email protected].

You’re never too old to study an apprenticeship

WHEN Doncaster woman Debbie Horton started in a new role at a local health trust it was highlighted to her that she had lots of experience but no relevant qualifications to climb the career ladder… so she signed up for an apprenticeship.

Debbie, who was 50 at the time, completed three years of study in 2023 and is now looking forward to studying a Chartered Manager Health and Social Care degree level qualification.

Debbie (53), the e-Rostering Support Officer at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “In 2015 I joined RDaSH’s admin bank, working where and when the NHS trust needed me. In 2016 I got my current role.

"I love e-rostering, it is literally getting the right people to the right place at the right time to support clinical staff across the whole trust.

“When it was highlighted to me that I’d great life experience but no formal qualifications for management roles, that’s when I decided to study for a Level 5 apprenticeship.

“I love my job and now I have my qualification I can look towards career progression,” added Debbie.

“My advice to anyone thinking about studying an apprenticeship is ‘go for it!” said Debbie.

“You’re never too old for an apprenticeship.”