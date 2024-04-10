The Rotherham Apprentice of the Year Awards are back!

ARP_Apprentice-Rotherham-21.jpg

If so, we want to hear from you.

We would love to receive your nomination for our Rotherham Apprentice of the Year 2024 competition, in partnership with the Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RIDO).

The competition is being backed by our sponsors South Yorkshire Apprentice Hub, Mears, RDASH, Airmaster, Rotherham Council, Equans, and Ex Animo Foods Ltd.

For the winners of the contest, there is a prize and the prestige of being a victor on offer.

An awards ceremony will be held later in the year at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

We want as many companies or individuals to nominate themselves or an employee for the awards.

Once the entries are in, an independent judging panel will select the winners of the Intermediate, Advanced, Higher or Degree Level Apprentice of the Year awards.

Advertiser editor Andrew Mosley said: “This is the ninth year we have held these awards and one of the main aims is to change the traditional view of apprenticeships and throw the spotlight on some true superstars of the future.

“When I was at school we were never told about apprenticeships and I’m not sure how much schools push that option now. We need to highlight apprenticeships as a genuine alternative to traditional further education which can land you with enormous debts and potentially no job, while in completing an apprenticeship you earn while you learn. What’s not to like about that?

“When a business takes on an apprentice it not only benefits itself and the future of the person it has chosen to work with, but the future of Rotherham as a whole.

“Companies need skilled young people and the apprentices who have entered our competition over the years and, of course, the many that didn’t have proved that Rotherham can provide them.

“By investing in apprenticeships we are putting our trust in young people, who will improve our businesses, our town or wherever in the world they end up working by using the knowledge and experience they have gained.

“There are some exciting opportunities available with forward-looking companies in Rotherham and we hope that this year’s competition will once again shine a light on these.”

The deadline for entries is May 16 and our awards event will be in July.

Full details can be found and entries submitted via the link on the www.rotherhamadvertiser.co.uk website, or you can contact Kim Ollivent on 07393 754746 or email [email protected] to get a blank nomination form.

We are also looking for partners (education and training providers and employers) to promote this initiative.

For potential sponsorship partners, this year offers more weeks of promotion for their company. Benefits include association with a high-profile award, improved brand awareness in the apprentice market, the opportunity to be part of a positive initiative for young people and businesses in Rotherham, and the chance to use the awards logo on your own promotional material.