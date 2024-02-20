The link to 100 jobs at Manvers print firm
BUILDING this link corridor between two units and expanding the car park are key to a print firm adding nearly 100 full-time jobs, plans say.
Bluetree Group has applied for renewal of the permission to connect the two buildings at Manvers Way, Manvers.
The application also asks to increase the number of car parking spaces from 180 to 280.
The plans say: “The proposals shown on the site plan show an increased amount of car parking to facilitate the increase in jobs being provided by the proposals.”