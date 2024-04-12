Success at national awards ceremony for project undertaken by Wath business

Sub Zero Climate Control, based at the Century Business Centre on Manvers Way, undertook the installation work for the scheme which won the Air Conditioning Project of the Year title given to Panasonic Heating and Cooling - Riverdale Healthcare at the National ACR & Heat Pump Awards 2024 earlier this month.

For Sub Zero Climate Control’s owner Craig Brookes, the win is a great boost for the 15-year-old business which has undertaken work for big name clients such as HSL, Sainsbury’s, and Vets 4 Pets.

The award – announced during the glittering event held at the Midland Hotel in Manchester – stems from work done fitting the Panasonic air filtration system for the Riverdale Healthcare dental group in the North East who Sub Zero Climate Control have done a lot of work with over the years.

“This award is a really big deal as it’s one of the leading awards,” said Craig.

“Just to get nominated was good for us because we are not one of the big boys.

“It’s nice for one of the little guys to win.”

Sub Zero Climate Control has a staff of just five at present but, says Craig, that may change if the workload continues to rise as it has been.

“We are as busy as ever,” said Craig.