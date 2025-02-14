Stagecoach's Bob Cawkwell wins national Excellence Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bob Cawkwell from Stagecoach Yorkshire picked up a prestigious national award at the company’s 2025 Excellence Awards on February 13 in London.

Bob, a retired driver at Rawmarsh depot, received the “We are Stronger Together” award for his outstanding contributions within Stagecoach. Bob returned from retirement to help out and since then has been a valuable resource, supporting with AVL tracking of buses and training new leading drivers on AVL and other systems, all while maintaining his exceptionally high standards of work and efficiency.

Operations Manager for Barnsley, Cheryl Green, and Operations Manager for Ecclesfield, Carol Clarke, were also finalists in the “Lifetime Achievement” and “Employee of the Year” categories.

Stagecoach’s Excellence Awards, now in their second year, recognise the dedication, hard work and innovation of employees across multiple regions. The award categories include Lifetime Achievement, Employee of the Year, Inspirational Leadership and many more. Winners are chosen based on their performance, impact and contributions to the company’s mission of achieving excellence in the transport sector.

Excellence Award Winner, Bob Cawkwell, with Managing Director at Stagecoach Yorkshire, Matt Kitchin, Operations Manager at Barnsley, Cheryl Green, and Operations Manager at Ecclesfield, Carol Clarke.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director for Stagecoach Yorkshire said:

“Bob Cawkwell was the winner in the We are Stronger Together category for his brilliant work across the team in delivering new routes and introducing new buses and we’re extremely proud of him”

Claire Miles, CEO of Stagecoach, added: “Our Excellence Awards provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hard work, determination and incredible passion of individuals across our business. With well over 600 nominations this year, it was a very difficult task to whittle it down to a shortlist and eventual winner, with strong entries in all categories. What is clear is that our colleagues continue to do exceptional work in delivering excellent customer service and making a positive impact across the country. It is only right that we celebrate standout achievements in our business and congratulations to all winners."