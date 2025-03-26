South Yorkshire Top 30 Under 30 launch first class of 2025

South Yorkshires Top 30 Under 30s have today announced the list of 2025 winners – the first in the region. This year, 30 of the most talented employees will embark on a prestigious training programme, designed to equip them with the skills towards leadership pathways and ongoing professional development, whilst recognising young business talent in the area.

Thirty young people from businesses across South Yorkshire have been chosen to take part in a year-long experience, culminating in a prestigious awards ceremony at the end of the year.

The first of its kind in the region, the scheme aims to recognise and support rising stars within businesses across South Yorkshire, inspiring the next generation of business leaders.

As part of the programme, each of the selected winners will undergo 12 months of development in line with the Leadership Excellence Acceleration Programme (LEAP). The scheme not only equips each winner with the skillset to become effective leaders, but also provides an opportunity for businesses to recognise and invest in their own aspiring, young talent.

Simon Jones - Founder of Top 30 Under 30s

Simon Jones, founder of Top 30 Under 30s, said: “I am delighted to announce our inaugural winners of the South Yorkshire Top 30 Under 30s. Today is about recognising and celebrating the contribution of the region’s best young people. This group have made a significant difference to their organisations, to their teams, to the local business community and it is an honour to showcase who they are, and what they have contributed.”

The Top 30 Under 30 scheme first began in the Hull and Humber region in 2017, and expanded to Leeds & West Yorkshire in 2023. It has since supported 35 winners to go and become directors, 14 ‘heads of’ departments, 3 in ‘group’ positions and 73 new managers.

Luke Brewin took part in the Leeds & West Yorkshire Top 30 Under 30s last year, referred to the process as ‘something that genuinely reshaped my perspective, both professionally and personally’‘

Luke, Director of Operations at Force24 said: “Winning the Top 30 Under 30 award and completing the leadership programme has genuinely reshaped my perspective, both professionally and personally. The chance to connect, learn and share openly with peers who were navigating similar career stages was invaluable. Being in your twenties often means dealing with significant differences in professional trajectories, ambitions, and personal growth, which can feel isolating at times. The programme created a rare environment where candid conversations with like-minded people became not only possible but genuinely enjoyable.

Luke Brewin - Director of Operations at Force 24

“As someone who naturally approaches these things with healthy scepticism, I didn't expect to come away with so many meaningful insights. The sessions cleverly challenged my assumptions about myself and others, giving me practical and actually useful tools to communicate and lead more effectively.

“It's something I'm incredibly proud of, grateful for, and eager to continue drawing from well into the future.”

The programme provides winners the unique opportunity to further enhance their leadership skills, led by industry experts in leadership, self-development, and communication. It also campaigns to raise awareness around the various career opportunities that are available in the region, including the different pathways to success, and the range of professional industries that operate in the area.

Simon said: “By delivering the Top 30 Under 30 process, we hope to create an evidence-based narrative that helps shifts the often common perception that you need to leave the area to climb the career ladder, whereas in fact there are jobs, careers and progressive opportunities worth staying for.”

South Yorkshires Top 30 Under 30s Class of 2025

2025 has seen a number of organisations put their talent forward for selection, including the likes of Keepmoat, British Business Bank, Rotabroach, Cranswick, Redmayne Smith and Costain.

Simon said: “It’s fantastic to see a wide variety of businesses getting involved, and I’m looking forward to working with our winners to develop their skillset.

“For most young people, they start a role, and as they progress and become good at doing that particular job, they may get asked to lead other people doing the same or similar role. Because of their ambition, they say yes to this, and eventually step into a supervisory, managerial or leadership capacity without realising the need to adopt a completely different skillset to the one they’d originally developed.

“This overnight manager effect stifles the growth of the individual, the team and the organisation, and this is where our programme comes in. We provide the foundation of skills and self-awareness for these young people to accelerate their leadership understanding and make them more effective in their new leadership roles. Having taken winners through this experience over the last six years, we know that organisations are now recognising how important their young talent is to their long-term future and prospects.

“In essence, mobilising and activating South Yorkshire’s future leaders is what the process is all about, and I can’t wait to take this year’s winners on that journey.”

Winners List (in surname alphabetical order)

Full Name Company Name Job Title Chris Amory British Business Investments Senior Investment Manager Katie Andrews CBE+ Marketing Executive Matthew Barron Premier Property Management Director Sam Berryman Harworth Group Project Surveyor Joe Briggs Translink Corporate Finance Manager Olivia Broadhead Kingswood Chartered Accountants Accounts Manager Philip Cattaneo NCMT Automation Business Development Manager Niall Conroy Wolffkran Sustainability Program Manager Harry Cupitt Cranswick Engineering Team Leader Lilly Desmond River Stewardship Company Marketing Officer Connor Everard Grassroots Sports Academy Ltd Director of Physical Education Alexandra Heppell Rotabroach Customer Service Team Leader Anna Hinchcliffe Rotabroach Management Accountant Brittany Jackson Roundabout Peer Education Assistant Oliver Marsh IPL Process Engineer Estelle Murray Redmayne Smith Limited Marketing Manager Bailey Nixon Niftylift Senior Production Engineer Rebecca Pascaud Keepmoat Land and Partnerships Manager Luke Robinson Costain Senior Environmental Manager Emma Rydell G2M Head of Property Management James Smith Yes Tax Senior R&D Tax Consultant Aimee Stancer Sheffield Mind Service Manager Emma Stuart Hawsons Audit Manager Rachael Thomas Weston Park Cancer Charity Events Manager Tori Thomas Kitlocker.com HR Lead Kesiah Tomlinson Keepmoat Regional Sales Executive Jessica Vernon Timber Garden Buildings Ltd Business Development & Purchasing Executive Dominic Walker Leggett & Platt UK Production Manager James Walker United Caps Quality Manager Elliot Widgery British Business Bank Senior Operational Process and Control Manager