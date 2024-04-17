CELEBRATION TIME: The South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards ceremony is at Magna, Rotherham, on Thursday May 23.

The search for excellence in apprenticeship programmes across South Yorkshire is now over as we unveil the finalists for the 2024 South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony at Magna in Rotherham on Thursday May 23 - book your tickets now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year we see a diverse array of applications, not only from apprentices, but from organisations driven by a shared commitment to highlighting the significance of South Yorkshire and celebrating the remarkable dedication of apprentices and their advocates.

Sheffield Forgemasters is the proud headline sponsor of the 2024 South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

Nicola Childs, head of people development, said: “As one of the city’s oldest companies, and with a long history of providing skilled careers for many of the region’s families, we know the importance and value of apprenticeships in building a strong skills base and creating a great place to work.

“This is our second year sponsoring these awards and we see this as a valuable forum to recognise the talent of so many people who are learning their trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a real honour to be part of the judging panel this year. Deciding on our finalists and ultimate winners was incredibly difficult with so many impressive examples of where apprenticeships are having a positive impact.”

Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently evaluated each entry to determine this year's finalists and eventual winners. The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the calibre of submissions received. This year the Degree Apprentice Category received many applications, making the judging process event more challenging.

We extend our gratitude to our judges: Nicola Childs, Sheffield Forgemasters; Keith Richardson, hub manager at South Yorkshire apprenticeship hub and Bradley Longford, graduate business development manager at Henry Boot Construction (excluded from judging Construction, Higher and Degree Apprentice Categories - due to conflict of interest)

We are looking forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards ceremony in collaboration with Sheffield Forgemasters and event partners: Sheffield Hallam University, South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub, Doncaster College, Barnsley College, MTL Advanced, University of Sheffield, Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network and Magna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony is at Magna, Rotherham, on Thursday May 23. Guests will be invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, sponsored by Magna. Following networking opportunities, attendees will enjoy a three-course meal followed by the eagerly awaited awards ceremony, where we hope to have you on your feet to applaud our finalists.

Awards will be given across 14 award categories which encompass apprentices, employers, colleges, trainers, and supporters.

Book your ticket NOW, visit: www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Meet our 2024 Finalists

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Alisha Cooper, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Daisy Guttridge, Active Fusion Diana Yatskiv, GXO Logistics Grace Oliver, Barnsley College Harrison Chadwick, Keyline Kira Dyson, Alter Ego

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobie Whitehead, Stelrad Radiators plc Connor Jackson, St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd Evie Edwards, Oakhill Primary Academy Lucy Beech, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Luke Staton, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Aleksy Marzec Active Fusion Daniel Cherryholme Barnsley College Finlay Evans Henry Boot Construction Josh Kirkwood Graphoidal Kiya Cannon OLS Ltd

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Alice Lees Rolls Royce Andrei Popa Fletchers Bakery Evie Hadfield AstraZeneca Frank Heathcote Mace Fraser Limb EDGEPS Limited Freya Carney Henry Boot Construction Joshua Morris EDGEPS Limited Kirsten Morgan ITI Group Nicholas Bignell Amey Sacha Hood Trek-Group Waz Hoque Department for Education

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Alice Lees Rolls Royce Bridie Jinks Toyota Manufacturing UK Ethan Booth Victrex Manufacturing Ltd Jay Ross Agemaspark Lewis Duffy Maher Sacha Hood Trek-Group Wouter Swinnock Rolls-Royce

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Blinkho Sunshine Day Nursery Amy Macdonald Sheffield Hallam University Daisy Guttridge Active Fusion Jake Cook Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Trust Phillip Stephenson Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Trust Rebecca Armstrong, Sheffield Childrens Hospital Serrina Cooper, Roundhay Road Surgery

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Charlie Hibberd, Henry Boot Construction Ethan Hall, St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd Harry Rodgers, Henry Boot Construction William Thompson, Dalton Roofing Ltd

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Amy Webster, Oliver King Consulting Limited Ebony McNally, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Kirsten Morgan, ITI Group Lucy Beech, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Luke Staton, Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Ellie Hagen, Glass Technology Services Jessica Copeland, AESSEAL Joan Clayton, Turbine Surface Technologies Ltd Sam Wood, Far’n’Beyond

Mentor of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Frith, Glass Technology Services Amy Armstrong, Clear Quality Limited James Briddick, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Rachel Atkinson, RDASH/NHSE

Diversity & Inclusion Programme To be announced

SME Employer of the Year

Active Fusion Agemaspark Dearneside Fabrications EDGEPS Limited OLS Ltd Savills Gentlemans Barbers

Large Business Employer of the Year

AESSEAL City of Doncaster Council Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust William Hare

Training Provider/Programme of the Year