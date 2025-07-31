Slice of Advice at Rotherham business event

Heath Gunn, Managing Director, Move that Mountain

At a well-attended networking event earlier today, local leadership coach Heath Gunn shared key insights into what every business needs to thrive.

Heath, founder of South Yorkshire-based coaching company Move that Mountain, spoke at the monthly Slice of Advice event held at Seasons in Wickersley. His talk centred on three fundamental pillars of business success:

Planning:

Heath emphasised the importance of strategic business planning and how having a clear roadmap can drive both focus and growth.

Products & Pricing:

He discussed why it’s crucial for businesses to truly understand what they offer and how to adapt their pricing strategies as the business evolves.

Presence:

Heath wrapped up with a powerful reminder on consistency, showing up every day with your best, even if your 100% looks different from day to day.

Slice of Advice events take place on the final Thursday of each month at Seasons in Wickersley and bring together local entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to share, learn, and grow.

For more information about Heath and Move That Mountain, visit: www.movethatmountain.co.uk

For more information about Slice of Advice events contact Lisa Betsworth - [email protected]