Shoezone set to open Rotherham store this weekend

Footwear retailer shoezone is due to open its new store in Rotherham on 31st May, 2025. A new space at Unit 13a, Parkgate Shopping Park, Stadium Way, Rotherham, S60 1TG offers a huge selection for customers and an exciting range of name brands.

To celebrate the launch of the store, shoezone has a number of special offers for customers, including savings on a selection of various styles and seasonal opening offers.

The store will open from 9am – 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am – 6pm on Saturday and 10.30am – 4.30pm Sunday.

In the weeks following the launch, the brand new shoezone store will continue to offer shoppers money-saving promotions. It will stock own brand styles and a huge range of exciting name-brands popular with online shoppers, such as Rieker, Skechers and Heavenly Feet.

The store will feature a new and updated look.

Store Manager Karl Burton also shares that the opening has created 9 new jobs in the area.

Anthony Smith, shoezone Chief Executive said: “It’s exciting to be opening our new store in Rotherham, which will see the launch of new brands for customers to enjoy.

"We look forward to welcoming customers into our new store and hope they enjoy the new variety of products available.”

You can visit the new Rotherham store from 31st May, 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.shoezone.com/Stores/Rotherham-1254.

