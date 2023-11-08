A Rotherham beauty salon has won the five star beauty salon of the year award for South Yorkshire and Yorkshire in its entirety.

SISTER ACT: Award winners Neela and Reena

Beauty B salon, in Parkgate, won the awards based on clients’ votes and supporting evidence.

Sisters Neela and Reena Patel have worked at the salon together for 13 years and pride themselves on friendly customer service and attention to detail when it comes to new trends.

Neela Patel, owner of Beauty B, said: "When it was announced that me and my sister had won it we were over the moon.

“I started the salon from just being in my mum’s shop, doing nails on a makeshift little table made out of crates of beer. Then built it up and it’s just gone from there.

“We kind of treat our customers like family to be fair. We always go out of the way to make sure they get what they want. If they’ve got any family issues or anything, we are always there for them.”

The black tie ceremony, attended by industry leaders from the region, was held at the Hilton Hotel in Hull and took place on October 22.

The Patel sisters were both in attendance at the ceremony to claim their awards, which they said they were extremely proud of.