Rotherham’s Gala Technology powers luxury hotel transformation in London

Rotherham’s Gala Technology is making waves far beyond South Yorkshire, with its award‑winning secure payment solution SOTpay now revolutionising guest check‑ins at one of London’s leading boutique hotels, Vintry & Mercer.

The hotel, located in the heart of London’s financial district, is known for its refined luxury and exceptional guest experience. However, like many premium properties, it faced challenges streamlining check‑in without compromising security. Lengthy arrival processes and manual payment handling risked detracting from the first impressions of its discerning clientele.

Gala Technology, headquartered in Rotherham, delivered the solution. By integrating SOTpay with the hotel’s Opera Property Management System, guests can now settle deposits securely via branded Pay‑by‑Link before arrival—making check‑in faster, more secure, and more aligned with modern luxury expectations.

Local Expertise Making a National Impact

VINTRY & MERCER HOTEL

Chris Evans, Business Development Manager at Gala Technology, commented: “We’re proud to show that world‑class technology can come from Rotherham. Vintry & Mercer wanted to create a seamless, secure check‑in process, and SOTpay delivered exactly that. It’s rewarding to see our local innovation enhancing the guest experience at such a prestigious London hotel.”

Laura Baylay, Corporate Sales Director UK & Europe at Worldpay, added: “The collaboration between Gala Technology and Vintry & Mercer shows how payments can be secure, fast, and customer‑focused—allowing hotels to focus on exceptional service.”

Joseph Delaney, Group Manager at Vintry & Mercer Hotel, said: “At Vintry & Mercer, blending digital convenience with personalised service is key. SOTpay has transformed our check‑in process—guests now arrive relaxed, and our staff have more time to deliver the hospitality we’re known for.”

Rotherham Innovation at the Forefront of Hospitality Tech

Secure, automated check-ins and payments with SOTpay

The success of SOTpay at Vintry & Mercer is just one example of how Rotherham’s tech sector is competing on a national stage. Gala Technology’s solutions are already used by leading hotels, hospitality groups, and e‑commerce businesses across the UK, reinforcing Rotherham’s position as a centre for cutting‑edge innovation.

From Rotherham to London, SOTpay is proof that local expertise can deliver national impact—transforming industries while keeping South Yorkshire firmly on the map for technology excellence.