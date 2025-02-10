Rotherham woman looses 5st 4.5lb at local Slimming World group

Having lost 7&1/2 stone in a previous Slimming World journey, 6 stone very easily crept back on when Nicola Hill from Brinsworth stopped attending her local Slimming World group. “Falling back into old eating habits just became the norm, not having any accountability meant that ordering weekly takeaways, having fast foods on the go and a lot of self neglect”.

When Nicola's daughter Danielle, announced she was pregnant. Nicola was delighted to become a Nanny for the first time. Her first Nanny duty was to host a baby shower for the new arrival. After the celebrating was over, it was time to sit back and look back on the memories of the day. “that same night I was looking at the photos and I was in disgust. Who was the one supposed to be pregnant? I felt that I had let myself and my children down”

In May 2023 Nicola plucked up the courage to walk back through the doors of her local Slimming World group in Brinsworth. “walking through the doors on a Tuesday morning and seeing Caroline the Consultant, was the best feeling- and I have never looked back”

“I love the fact that nothing is banned, you can still eat everything you love by just simply adapting either the recipe or the way in which it's cooked, it's all about putting that little bit of effort in, to get the healthy outcome you want”

Nicola out & about feeling amazing

“My favourite meal is Burger in a bowl, from the Fakeaway recipe book, alongside slimming world chips or wedges. Not only is it a favourite of mine its a hit with all my children, super filling and a great substitute to a Big Mac”

Nicola has been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia. symptoms vary from person to person, the main symptom is pain all over your body. Nicola often feels extreme tiredness and muscle stiffness “These are the days I have to depend on slimming world meals from the Iceland food range or my pre-prepared meals that I've prepared, its all part of planning ahead for the week.”

The biggest challenge Nicola faced since returning back to group was...”Believing that I can do this. Attending group every week whether I’ve had a good or bad week, facing the scales and owning the outcome, keeps me in check. The group itself encourages you to do better. The amount of support from Caroline the consultant and all the members spurs me on week after week and gives me the motivation to carry on.”

Since returning back to group Nicola has lost an incredible amount of weight. 5st 4.5lb and is feeling all the health benefits that once held her back from living the life she wanted to lead.

Nicola at the Slimming World Christmas party 2024

“I find I can move around more freely and not get out of breath as much. I no longer have to pause and have short breaks when walking any more. Losing weight has taken a lot of pain away from my joints and muscles which helps greatly with the suffering effects of Fibromyalgia.

"Mentally it has boosted my confidence as I’m not a confident person. I can see things that I now wear and the things I now do are a lot different to before joining Slimming World, I would not have been so daring before losing the weight.”

Caroline Hawson who is the local consultant in Brinsworth, Treeton and the stag area says about Nicola. “I am really proud of Nicola and I’m amazed at the growth in her confidence since losing all the weight. I see how much dedication Nicola puts into her weight loss journey and it's inspiring not only to me but to all her fellow slimmers in group. She is much more comfortable in her own skin. She looks fantastic and I love all the new outfits she’s now wearing. It's great to see how much happier she is with her new body.

Nicola comes across as really quiet in group, however, she will have an input when she relates to topics raised in image therapy. You can see that she takes it all in and is already formulating her plan for the week ahead which is all part of her success. In Nicola’s words “If you stick to plan 100% you can achieve your goal without feeling deprived or feeling hungry. Dream, Believe, Achieve.” and that’s what Nicola has done.

If you would love the professional help to lose weight and feel great visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk for your local group and get started today.