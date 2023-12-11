A STEEL firm’s expansion will create at least 70 jobs – and prevent the growing business needing to move out of Rotherham, plans say.

The proposed new MTL unit, east of the current one on the same site

Manufacturing and engineering specialists MTL Advanced have applied to build an industrial unit with offices and car parking beside the current building at Brinsworth.

Planning documents submitted to Rotherham Council say: “Due to the continued success of this resilient and innovative business, and to ensure they can stay, and expand, in Brinsworth, MTL now urgently require additional space for the manufacture of steel for construction industry plant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As well as delivering new jobs, this development will secure the future of this business on this site in Rotherham, and remove any potential need for the business to move out of the area.

“Securing the existing jobs at this business and providing the additional 70-plus jobs proposed by the new building, delivers very significant economic and social benefits to the local area.

“The retention and expansion of the business on this site also significantly benefits other local businesses such as tools and materials suppliers, training providers, local cafés and sandwich shops, local shops, public transport etc. that are used by employees.”

MTL says the project would also bring short-term benefits through the provision of construction jobs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once open, the new unit would operate between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

MTL’s planning statement, prepared by consultants Stainton Planning, notes that the nearest neighbouring buildings are in employment use, and says the vehicle access at the Grange Lane premises is suitable to accommodate this development.