Rotherham opticians wins Branch of the Year Award

A Rotherham opticians is celebrating having scooped a Branch of the Year Award that honours its outstanding customer service.

The Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care branch on Effingham Street won the accolade after coming top in its region to clinch the title at the company’s annual conference and awards ceremony.

Branch manager Carina Kelly, who has worked for the company for more than three years, said: “The team and I are delighted to be recognised at our annual awards. This accolade is thanks to a positive, strong team who work really well together with our optometrist and audiologist to provide both a professional and friendly service, which our customers really appreciate.”

To be considered for Branch of the Year, branches must demonstrate that they deliver first class customer care, a positive attitude, optical and hearing expertise and all round professionalism.

Commenting on the annual awards, Scrivens chairman Nicholas Georgevic said: “Our success is thanks to the fantastic people who work in our branches to deliver a great community and customer-focused service.

“Congratulations to our Rotherham branch, who are very worthy winners! Carina and the team have worked so hard during the past year, even adding additional clinics to allow even more customers to experience Scrivens’ first-class service.”

Family business Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care was established in 1938 and has over 168 branches. For more information, visit www.scrivens.com.