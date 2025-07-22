Rotherham opticians celebrate landmark 25th anniversary

A well-respected independent opticians in Rotherham is celebrating 25 years of dedicated service in the local community.

Founded in 2000 by optometrists Sean O’Brien and Mike Fey, O’Brien Fey Opticians on Wellgate has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality eye care, combining clinical expertise with a personal touch. Over the last two and a half decades, the practice has seen generations of patients return year after year; a testament to the team’s ongoing commitment to continuity of care.

From the outset, O’Brien Fey Opticians set out to offer something different: an alternative to the high-street chains, with more time given to each patient and a focus on professional integrity. That ethos remains at the heart of the practice today.

Sean O’Brien, optometrist and co-founder, said: “I’m very proud that the practice has now been established for 25 years. The time has gone very quickly, and there have been many changes both in optics and in Rotherham itself.

(L-R) Sean O'Brien, Lucy Walker-Grey and Colette Robinson.

“However, we have always prided ourselves on a high level of personal service dedicated to each individual’s needs at a fair price.

“Ultimately, that has been our underlying principle and what has fuelled our success.”

The team continues to invest in advanced optical technology and training, ensuring they stay at the forefront of developments in eye health while retaining the patient-centred approach they are known for.

Sean added: “It’s been a privilege to grow alongside our patients, seeing familiar faces year after year, and now even looking after the children of those we first helped back in the early days. That continuity and trust means everything to us.”