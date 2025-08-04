Rotherham Firm Helps Local Businesses Stay Open Through Storm Floris
Gala Tent, a Rotherham-based manufacturer of commercial-grade marquees and gazebos, is stepping up to help local businesses stay operational, even when the wind and rain threaten to put a stop to the day’s trade. Their UK-engineered shelters are designed to withstand the unpredictable conditions British weather throws at us, offering stability, safety, and a fighting chance to keep customers coming through the door.
“We’re proud to be a Rotherham business supporting other Rotherham businesses,” said Darren Perry, Sales Manager at Gala Tent. “We’ve seen first-hand how much of a difference it makes when traders are prepared. The right shelter, properly anchored, can mean the difference between closing early or keeping the tills ringing.
With amber and yellow weather warnings in place, Gala Tent is urging local businesses to follow best practice for storm safety:
- Invest in shelters rated well above expected wind speeds.
- Use certified weight kits and storm straps to secure every leg of the structure.
- Regularly inspect frames and replace worn or damaged parts.
- Have a clear weather-trigger plan—knowing exactly when to close, secure, or evacuate.
These measures not only meet national safety guidelines but are already being used successfully by South Yorkshire markets, local hospitality venues, and event organisers.
“Storms like Floris are a reminder that business continuity depends on preparation,” said Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent. “From Rotherham market stalls to outdoor hospitality in Sheffield, we’ve helped countless local operators trade on when others have had to close. Our message is simple: be storm-ready, keep trading, and protect your livelihood.”
With storms becoming a regular feature of British winters, Gala Tent is making its expertise and equipment available to the local business community—offering same-day advice and next-day delivery from its Rotherham HQ.