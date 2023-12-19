CABINET members committed Rotherham Council to delivering the new markets and library complex – if the cash deal is right.

A new artist's impression issued by Rotherham Council as final approval went before cabinet this week

The bill was expected to be £16.6 million when RMBC was successful in obtaining three-quarters of that amount from the government’s Future High Streets fund in 2021.

The total has now risen above £31 million, with South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority covering much of the gap.

RMBC’s cabinet gave formal approval to delivering the project on Monday (18) – subject to it meeting the requirements within the most recent costings document, which has not been made public.

Leader Cllr Chris Read said: “Assuming that a company can deliver within the available money that’s there, this should be the last decision that we take through this forum.”

Works to prepare the site – bordered by Drummond Street, Eastwood Lane and Howard Street – began in October after the contract was awarded to Henry Boot Construction.

Cllr Read added: “Assuming the money is right, and we have got to be careful with that, it will mean that these [enabling] works then lead directly into the major redevelopment of the markets complex.”

The council says redeveloping the markets – and moving the library there from Riverside House – is a key part of its regeneration plans.

Membership at the library plummeted after its move from the old civic site and it is hoped building a new facility closer to the bus station will address this.

Rotherham’s markets date back to the 13th century and have been at their current site since 1971 – but are now “dilapidated,” RMBC says.

Cllr Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “This next phase of the town centre masterplan is a testament to the council’s dedication to investing in Rotherham’s future and to preserving the heritage of the town while embracing its dynamic future.

“The redevelopment will not only breathe new life into the community, but also provide economic opportunities for local businesses.”