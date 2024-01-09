Register
Rotherham Costa Coffee outlet to close this weekend

COSTA Coffee has confirmed that its outlet near the Mushroom roundabout will close this weekend.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:37 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 11:41 GMT
Costa Coffee, Fitzwilliam RoadCosta Coffee, Fitzwilliam Road
The two-storey unit beside Fitzwilliam Road was built in 2016 as part of a development whose tenants have also included KFC, Taco Bell and Dunkin’ donuts.

The closure of the coffee store follows the chain also shutting its Rotherham town centre outlet on Corporation Street.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Costa Coffee store on Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham, will close its doors for trade on January 14, 2024.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“All team members will be re-deployed to nearby stores.”

The nearest Costas to central Rotherham are now at Parkgate Shopping.

