EXPANSION. AES purchases majority stakeholding in CMS

FAST-growing Rotherham company AES Engineering Ltd has bought a controlling stake in a North American company.

The group, which owns AESSEAL®, the world’s largest homogeneous designer and manufacturer of mechanical seals, has increased its reliability services and product offering by purchasing a majority holding in Condition Monitoring Services (CMS) for an undisclosed sum.

This latest expansion in the global market follows acquisitions in the Netherlands, Canada, Australia and USA.

CMS, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, focuses on the states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Colorado with a specialised skill set in the power generation and municipal sectors, and is a recognised leader in reliability and vibration monitoring services, executing prevention and problem solving with machinery, foundations and structures.

The acquisition will allow the existing customers of CMS to benefit from a wider product and service offering from the AES Reliability Group of companies owned by AES Engineering Ltd.

CMS customers can now access world-class reliability products such as Machine SentryTM, the cloud-based condition monitoring system, and EasyBraceTM, the universal bracing system designed for the reduction of structural vibration in small bore pipes.

CMS president Kirk Cormany said: “The selection of AES Engineering Ltd as our partner was an easy decision due to their product technology, similar dedication to customer service and reliability focus. This partnership allows us to immediately meet the demand from customers for an expanded product range as well as opening new opportunities in other markets.”

AES Engineering Ltd Group managing director Chris Rea said: “The acquisition of CMS supports our strategic decision to globalise our reliability focused businesses and further strengthens our customer reliability offering in the important North American market.”