Rotherham business shutting up shop after six decades

CLOSING DOWN: Staff at the Maltby branch of Lawrence Brothers DIY, the business which is permanently closing (Pic: Kerrie Beddows)

THE “closed” signs are to go up for the final time at a family hardware business after more than 60 years of trading.

Lawrence Brothers, which opened in the early 1960s, is shutting down due to falling custom and rising costs at its two remaining shops at Maltby and Wickersley,

“Lawrences” have been a first port of call for DIY items for generations of Rotherham folk, selling everything from the screws to electrical goods to timber.

And it is with a heavy heart that the decision has been taken to stop trading.

“It is due to a multitude of reasons,” said Jenny Lacey, from the second generation of the Lawrence family.

“We have competition from the internet and whether it is that or Screwfix or B&Q locally up at Maltby, we get less footfall every year and it is harder to make ends meet.

“The supermarkets have a section selling hardware and it all chips away, not to mention the rising costs.

“Unfortunately the business is just not viable.”

The original Lawrence brothers were Robert Lawrence, now aged 91, and the late John Lawrence.

Jenny is the daughter of Robert and has worked in the business with John’s son, Dan (67).

“There is no-one to take the business on,” said Jenny. “Closing down is hard for us all and particularly tough for my dad.

“It has been 63 years since our first shop was opened at Brinsworth. I was born over that shop.

“We had a store at Stag for many years and the original Wickersley shop isn’t how it is now. It was an old building at the side of where the current building stands, purpose built about 40 years ago by my dad.

“We employ nine people and then myself and Dan on top of that and we have all been here between ten and 30 or more years, it’s an awful long time.”

While the Wickersley shop has already closed, the Maltby store on Rotherham Road remains open for now.

“We don’t have an exact closing date,” added Jenny. “It will be when we have sold as much as we can.

“We have a 25 per cent sale on virtually everything at the moment and are trying to get rid of as much stock as we can.

“The customers have been wonderful. The comments we have had, it has been very humbling and quite emotional for all of us.”

Lawrence Brothers (or LBM DIY), is the latest independent Rotherham retailer to disappear.

All Types Electric, on Fitzwilliam Road, closed at Christmas after more than 50 years of trading due to increasing competition and a lack of family to continue the business.

Of the more traditional high street business, H. Smiths Jewellers on Wellgate shut this month after half a century.

Changing shopping habits, including internet shopping and competition from out-of-town outlets, have all had an impact.