Rotherham buses offer great value – as figures reveal financial concerns

Great value by bus

Local people have been encouraged that local buses can offer a great value and easy way to get around, as research shows that ever more people are worried about their financial futures.

The latest Money and Credit data published by the Bank of England show an increase in net borrowing of consumer credit by individuals, over the past month, from £1.5 billion to £1.6 billion. Commenting on the figures, Simon Trevethick, Head of Communications at StepChange Debt Charity, said: "This year has been tough on household finances, with steep rises in the cost of bills and utilities, and a recent rise in inflation, people may be relying on credit to cope. Debt levels continue to climb, particularly in arrears on essential household bills.”

Local buses provide an easy and affordable way to get to work or to the shops, or else to go out and meet friends and family. Across the region, £3 is the maximum you will pay for a single trip. Many fares, locally, will cost less - offering great value on everyday trips. For longer journeys, the fare cap ensures you will never pay more than £3 for a single trip.

Meanwhile, Flexi 5’s offer a bundle of five DayRider tickets, bought at the same time through the app, but available to use on any day within a month. You can simply activate the ticket on the day you want to use it. Flexi 5’s give you five day tickets for the price of four, saving you 20% on buying five separate day tickets, but still giving the flexibility to use them when it suits you.

Matt Kitchin

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: "We know that these are difficult times, financially, for many local people, so the message is clear: your local buses are an easy and outstanding value way to get where you need to go. I would always encourage everyone to consider what the best ticket is for you – if you are making regular journeys then a longer term ticket might well be right for you, offering the best value for the trips you make."