EARLY START: Breakfast meeting vital for businesses

The RNN group has launched its first business breakfast this week in conjunction with Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce.

New initiatives and support for local companies, alongside recognising the important work and the role business plays in developing the college and university centre’s curriculum, is to be recognised by developments including:

 Monthly Employer Awards

 Free webinars on key topics

 Employer newsletter and

 Commercial Office space to let (BCR and 7 Enterprise Way).

The first business breakfast will be an opportunity for local businesses to network and get together at the Business Centre Rotherham, with a new company presenting on their offering each time.

CEO and principal Jason Austin said, “We are delighted to be launching these brand new business breakfasts in partnership with the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce with this being our first one.

“These events will give local businesses the chance to network and find out about new courses and programmes that will help them develop their business and employees, as well as new businesses the chance to present to each other locally and support local business’s development and promotion in Rotherham.

“We look forward to developing these on an on-going basis and providing the opportunities for business representatives to network for a short while early on in the working day.”

For more information about how the RNN Group – which is made up of Rotherham College, University Centre Rotherham (UCR)), Dearne Valley College and North Notts College – supports business and local employers, visit: