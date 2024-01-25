.

The council has used voluntary clauses in planning conditions on major developments but these will now become an expected part of the planning process.

Cllr Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and economy, said: “It is another way the council is ensuring that local people get all the opportunities possible so that we can expand our local economy and keep more Rotherham pounds in the borough.”

Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust is among the developers to have agreed to voluntary arrangements already.

Chief executive Sarah McLeod said: “ By providing opportunities for local residents, WWPT is building a long-term skilled workforce, resulting in positive economic, social and environmental benefits for the area.”