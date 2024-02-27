Residential plan for former Rotherham town centre nightclub
PLANS have been filed which would see the old Diamonds Cabaret Bar turned into shared accommodation.
The former nightclub on Corporation Street, Rotherham, will be converted into a nine-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO), under the proposals from Kden Architecture Services.
Meanwhile, the three floors above the former H Samuel store on Effingham Street could be turned into four flats.
Applicant Mr Yousaf said the accommodation would be aimed at tenants who do not drive. A noise assessment will be required, the council has said.