Reeds Rains Rotherham relocates branch to a modern, accessible office in Wickersley

By Harry Watson
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2025, 08:33 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 09:12 GMT
The Reeds Rains Rotherham branch has relocated, now operating from the refreshed premises at 214 Bawtry Road in Wickersley. This is reflective of the excellent ongoing service the team continue to provide to their customers and reinforces their commitment to serve the local area.

Jamie Knights, Regional Director at Reeds Rains Rotherham, said: “We’re excited for our relocation to Wickersley where we will continue to serve our local community from our new branch with the same high-quality service they deserve, within a more accessible location.

“It’s a modern and inviting space where we can continue to welcome our existing customers from across Sheffield and Rotherham. We’re looking forward to growing its presence in Wickersley and building even stronger connections.”

The relocation to Wickersley represents a strategic move and natural step, with the area being home to many of Reeds Rains Rotherham’s valued existing customers. The move places the branch on the doorstep of the local community it serves.

The branch is owned by LSL Estate Agency Franchising partner, Favsco23 Ltd, who is the biggest Reeds Rains franchise operating across the North West and Yorkshire.

