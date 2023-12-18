Register
Print firm secures £1.3 million contract to deliver election materials for Rotherham Council

A PRINT firm has secured a £1.3 million contract to deliver election materials for Rotherham Council over the next four years.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:04 GMT
Rotherham election count in 2019Rotherham election count in 2019
FDM Document Solutions will be responsible for items including canvass forms, poll cards, ballot books and postal voting packs.

Sales and marketing director Ian Forster said: “We have an exceptionally talented team here at FDM that have years of experience

“It is another fantastic result for FDM as we move another step closer to becoming the preferred partner for more public sector customers through the UK.”

RMBC electoral services manager Mike Thomas said: “Having previously worked with the team at FDM when I was at another council, I was aware of the knowledge and experience that they have when it comes to managing complex electoral services output.”

