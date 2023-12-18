Print firm secures £1.3 million contract to deliver election materials for Rotherham Council

A PRINT firm has secured a £1.3 million contract to deliver election materials for Rotherham Council over the next four years.

Rotherham election count in 2019

FDM Document Solutions will be responsible for items including canvass forms, poll cards, ballot books and postal voting packs.

Sales and marketing director Ian Forster said: “We have an exceptionally talented team here at FDM that have years of experience

“It is another fantastic result for FDM as we move another step closer to becoming the preferred partner for more public sector customers through the UK.”