PLANS have been filed for housing at the site of a former care home which was closed down after a Covid outbreak.

Artist impression by architects Race Cottam

Residents never returned to Parkhill Lodge in Maltby after they were moved to Lord Hardy Court, Rawmarsh, in October 2020.

Rotherham Council decided to close the Maltby care home in early 2022 and the authority has now submitted plans for six semi-detached houses and ten flats on the land at Larch Road.

All properties will have two bedrooms and the plans say RMBC used local ward data to determine the type of council housing needed in the area.

Planning papers say: “All the homes will be brought into the council’s existing housing stock to meet affordable housing need and help replace council homes which are being lost due to the Right to Buy.

“A key part of the design brief was to ensure parking was contained within the site, and there was no adverse impact on existing parking along Larch Road.

“For this reason the existing site access road is retained, with no additional entrances from Larch Road.

“Retaining a buffer to the greenbelt was raised as a requirement, and the flats have been offset ten metres from the boundary to support this.”

The current vehicle access will be kept, with 25 off-street parking spaces set to be provided.