Parseq opens e-commerce warehouse in Rotherham

Parseq, one of the UK’s largest independent managed service providers, today announced that it has repurposed almost 750,000 cubic feet of storage space at its Rotherham headquarters to meet growing demand from UK e-commerce companies for logistics and fulfilment support.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six e-commerce companies have already taken space in the new facility.

The new warehouse provides secure storage space for up to 6,500 pallets and a team of people available on-demand to support same-day dispatch of goods ordered before 4 pm. Parseq has automated large parts of its fulfilment processes to minimise costs for clients and integrated its warehouse management system with more than 60 e-commerce platforms — including eBay, Etsy, and Shopify — to automatically trigger shipping requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parseq has opened its new facility to serve the growing number of small and medium-sized e-commerce companies operating in South Yorkshire and across the UK. More than a quarter (27 per cent) of UK retail sales were made online in 2024, and the rise of online shopping has driven an almost tenfold increase in UK e-commerce startups over the last decade. 73,000 new e-commerce businesses were registered at Companies House in 2024, more than 800 of which were based in South Yorkshire.

Managed service provider launches low-cost, tech-enabled fulfilment service at strategic South Yorkshire location.

The facility is located near the M1/M18 interchange in an area of South Yorkshire that is now a significant logistics hub. Parseq’s proximity to distribution centres operated by Royal Mail and other courier companies provides a strategic location in the centre of the UK. From here, couriers can reach 95 per cent of the UK population within a 4.5-hour drive.

Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO at Parseq, comments: “The UK has become a nation of online shopkeepers, with growing numbers of online retail specialists in South Yorkshire and across the country. These are often small businesses, succeeding online but struggling for time and space to fulfil orders quickly.”

“With this new facility and the technology that underpins it, we offer a fast, flexible and affordable way for e-commerce companies to deliver any number of orders without expanding and hiring more staff, and without the complex and costly contracts that are common in warehousing and fulfilment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parseq previously used its warehouse space to store millions of sensitive documents for public-sector organisations and major financial institutions. It continues to provide document storage, management, and digitisation services at its facilities in Rotherham, Runcorn, and Lisburn.