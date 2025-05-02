Opportunity to improve people’s health and happiness comes to Rotherham & Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ready for a New Adventure? Join Slimming World as a Consultant and begin a new adventure today! Kerry Millson, Slimming Worlds Team Developer for Barnsley South & Rotherham, describes the amazing opportunities available locally to become a Consultant and help touch hearts and change the lives of others for the better.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry says “It is the most wonderful role for the right person, becoming part of a well-loved and recognised brand with 55 years of experience behind it, which has supported hundreds of thousands of people, both in our groups and online, to lose weight and to adopt new habits to stay slim for life. It is a role that is both flexible and rewarding. You will undergo full training at the Slimming World Academy in Derbyshire which equips you to run a successful group, delivering Slimming World’s programme based on the science and psychology of behaviour change, and trains you how to build and promote a successful local business.”

She adds, “Imagine a role that enables you to help people to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lose weight without ever going hungry, thanks to our generous, flexible Food Optimising eating plan.

Become a Slimming World Consultant

Become more active at their own pace and in a way that’s enjoyable and sustainable, whatever their starting point.

Belong to a warm and friendly group of fellow slimmers who care about each other’s success, while receiving powerful, personalised support – to help them understand themselves as a slimmer and gain the know-how and confidence to build healthy new habits that last.

Which also:

Offers you the chance to earn a great income doing something you love as a self employed franchisee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the Rotherham team

Enables you to have a flexible rewarding career that fits around family, other commitments whatever your lifestyle”

Kerry has run her own groups for over 15 years in Parkgate, each Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10 Rawmarsh Hill, S62 6EU and has 9 sessions during the week, enabling members to have choice to attend at a time and day that suits them.

She goes on to say “With Slimming World’s flexible, healthy Food Optimising eating plan, you can eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, and fish, so you never feel hungry, or as if you’re missing out. There is no need to cook separately for other family members either as the plan is so family-friendly and it’s so flexible you can personalise it to your tastes and lifestyle. I want people to know that if they’re struggling alone with their weight, we’re here for them, we understand and we can help and as a local team developer I am able to support new consultants on their journey too, which is an absolute honour, We’re not looking for any particular qualifications – we’re looking for people who understand and empathise with those who struggle with their weight.”

If you’re a past or present Slimming World member with an understanding of Food Optiminsing and you’re close to or at your target you may be ready for the next step on your journey?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry at Slimming World Head Office

Opportunities on Kerry’s team are in Thorpe Hesley, Thrybergh, Kimberworth Park, Worsbrough plus more across South Yorkshire.

Our next Opportunity event is on Saturday May 10 at 10am at Slimming World’s head office in Alfreton, Derbyshire (J28, M1)

Kerry would love to hear from you and if you’re interested in finding out more she can be contacted on 07931 312629 or by visiting this link https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant