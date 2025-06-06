New Superdrug opens at Meadowhall

Health and beauty retailer, Superdrug, has unveiled a brand new store in Meadowhall.

Health and beauty retailer, Superdrug, has unveiled a brand new store in Meadowhall, creating ten new permanent roles in the new 10,199 sq. ft space. Situated inside Meadowhall, the store forms part of Superdrug’s plans to expand its bricks-and-mortar retail footprint with 25 new stores set to open in 2025.

The store offers an expansive range of health and beauty products, everyday toiletries, beauty treatments, and luxury fragrances including Superdrug’s own-brand ranges such as B. Skin, Me+, Vitamin E and Optimum. A nurse-clinic service will also be available, offering a range of services like travel health advice, vaccinations, and blood tests to meet the varying needs of Superdrug customers.

In addition to its extensive product range, the store features a dedicated Beauty Studio area, where shoppers can access professional treatments including eyebrow shaping, nail treatments, acrylics, lashes and piercings, making it a one-stop destination for all beauty needs.

Shoppers will also have the chance to sign up for Superdrug’s Health & Beauty card and VIP Rewards to collect points to redeem on future purchases, with exclusive offers available for cardholders, including lower member prices, bonus point offers, birthday treats, and the option to pay with points.

Clare Jennings, Property Director at Superdrug, said: “We are excited to be opening our new store in Meadowhall which will allow us to offer a premium shopping experience to our valued customers – featuring top health and beauty brands, a dedicated health clinic and in-store Beauty Studio. The opening will generate ten new jobs in Meadowhall, allowing us to support employment in the local community.”

Darren Pearce, Centre Director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s fantastic that Superdrug has chosen Meadowhall to open one of its largest stores in the UK. It’s a brilliant addition to our leading beauty line-up, giving shoppers access to more beauty services than ever before, alongside must-have products, trending brands and everyday essentials, all in one place. We have no doubt that it’s going to be a firm favourite!”