New jobs as Forbidden Planet opens new store

Forbidden Planet - the world’s largest and best-known comics, science fiction, fantasy and cult entertainment retailer - has announced the opening date for its new Sheffield store, located in the former Lloyds Bank on The Moor.

The 5,400 sq foot store, spread over three floors, will officially open on Saturday May 3, when the move from the former unit on Matilda Street will be complete.

As well as offering the largest manga range in Sheffield, the store will stock the largest funko pop range in the area. It will also include a dedicated blind box section for all the known and new blind box ranges and there will be a bespoke space on the expansive first floor which will cater for fandom launches and interactive events.

All the existing staff will be moving to the new location and the team will also be expanded, with seven new full and part time appointments being made.

The first Forbidden Planet store opened in London in 1978, and the company has had a presence in Sheffield since the 1980s, where it has enjoyed a huge pop culture following for well over three decades.

Dan King, Operations Manager, says: “This is a great move for our company and our customers. Our fan base is huge and varied, meaning our stock levels are always high. We now have more room for even more stock and the new larger store will give us room to host amazing events - more product availability and a superior in-store experience”.

Manager Sophie Brown says: “The team is really excited to move into the new premises. It’s a fantastic building on a busy street - we’ll be able to offer a massive range of comics and literature as well as all the best merchandise, toys and collectibles. We’re really looking forward to welcoming our loyal customers to the store, along with meeting the new faces who will soon get to know us.”