ROTHERHAM Council has bought its first property under a buy-back option on homes sold through Right to Buy.

Milestone as Rotherham Council buys back Right to Buy property
Authorities have first refusal on re-acquiring dwellings which were sold less than ten years earlier.
The property at East Dene will be refurbished before the first tenants move in, as RMBC looks to increase its housing stock.
Deputy leader Cllr Sarah Allen said: “Housing acquisitions play a key part in the council’s pledge to create more affordable, high-quality homes for residents.
“As a Council we have an important part to play in addressing the challenges faced and achieving better outcomes for the people of Rotherham.”
More than 500 properties have been built or bought by the council since 2018. This includes affordable housing delivered on large estates through Section 106 agreements.
Residents who have previously purchased their home from RMBC and are now looking to sell are invited to email the council at [email protected].