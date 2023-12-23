ROTHERHAM Council has bought its first property under a buy-back option on homes sold through Right to Buy.

Cllr Sarah Allen

Authorities have first refusal on re-acquiring dwellings which were sold less than ten years earlier.

The property at East Dene will be refurbished before the first tenants move in, as RMBC looks to increase its housing stock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy leader Cllr Sarah Allen said: “Housing acquisitions play a key part in the council’s pledge to create more affordable, high-quality homes for residents.

“As a Council we have an important part to play in addressing the challenges faced and achieving better outcomes for the people of Rotherham.”

More than 500 properties have been built or bought by the council since 2018. This includes affordable housing delivered on large estates through Section 106 agreements.