Locally based food distributor, Cress Co, wins national industry award

Cress Co, the UK’s leading supplier of fine food and drink to farm shops and independent retailers, has been named Associate of the Year 2025 at the prestigious Farm Retail Association (FRA) Awards. This national award recognises outstanding suppliers to farm shops, farmers markets, and other farm food businesses.

The accolade is particularly special for Cress Co as it is judged by farm shop retailers themselves - the very businesses the company supports every day. The judging process included customer testimonials and mystery shopper phone calls, meaning Cress Co was recognised not just for what it claims to do, but for the service it consistently delivers - reliable supply, strong relationships, and a genuine commitment to customers.

Cress Co operates from a 110,000-square-foot warehouse in Dunfermline, and a 15,000 square-foot chilled warehouse in Telford, with 3 other depots around the UK in Milton Keynes, Maltby and Bristol, ensuring it can hold ample stock and deliver nationwide to serve its diverse range of customers.

“We never expect awards for simply doing what we believe is right,” said Joe Wall, founder and Managing Director of Cress Co. “But to receive this recognition from the people we serve is an absolute honour. It’s a testament to our incredible team, who go above and beyond every day.”

The award was presented at the Farm Retail Association’s annual event in Birmingham, which celebrates excellence in farm retail and champions local food businesses, including farm shops, farmers’ markets, and Pick Your Own fruit farms.

This recognition highlights the vital role Cress Co plays in supporting the UK’s farm shop sector, ensuring these independent businesses can offer customers the best in fine food and drink.

