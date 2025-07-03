Linseed paint producer supplies award winning £5m Wentworth Woodhouse horticultural heritage project

Linseed paint producer Brouns & Co has supplied the paint for an award-winning restoration of Rotherham country house Wentworth Woodhouse’s restored Grade II* listed camellia house. Home to some of the world’s oldest camellia plants, the building has been refurbished and converted into a café in a project that was last month recognised with the UK’s only European Heritage Award by civil society network Europa Nostra.

Using Brouns & Co’s environmentally sustainable interior and exterior linseed paints, the 18th century camellia house, which had been derelict for 50 years, was painstakingly restored in a project by conservation and heritage architects Donald Insall Associates that has created a tearoom for visitors to the Wentworth Woodhouse stately home, as well as protecting the historic plants.

Traditional craftsmanship and heritage conservation methods were integrated with low-carbon upgrades such as a rainwater harvesting system, and underfloor heating powered by a ground-source heat pump in the project. The camellia house restoration has been described as setting a new benchmark for the standards of sustainable design that can be incorporated into heritage and listed buildings.

Renowned linseed paint expert and CEO of Brouns & Co, Michiel Brouns, said: “We are so proud to be involved in this tremendous conservation venture, which has seen a fantastic team come together to renovate this important Georgian building in such an impressive and sympathetic way.”

The £5m camellia house restoration project is part of the ongoing regeneration of Wentworth Woodhouse, which, with 125,000 sq ft of living space and a room for every day of the year, is described as Britain’s biggest house. Over £30m has already been spent on the restoration of the stately home with another £150m needed to finish the work.

“Our linseed paint has been used for historic properties in the UK as well as in the US and Europe because linseed paint is the traditional treatment for wood and metal that was used for centuries before polymer paints came along. Now it is enjoying a renaissance in popularity as people see its sustainability and durability benefits over standard plastic-based paints.

“We are now seeing the paint, which we make from flax seeds in North Yorkshire, increasingly being used in new-build architectural developments worldwide, as much as on heritage and conservation projects like the Wentworth Woodhouse camellia house.”

Brouns & Co will be exhibiting at the RHS Wentworth Woodhouse Flower Show from 16-20 July and demonstrating its range of sustainable, all-natural linseed paints, oils and wood stains.

