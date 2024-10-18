Levelling Up: Wath library plans approved, Dinnington scheme heads for CPO

b

CONTRASTING fortunes of two major Levelling Up projects have been highlighted – with Wath’s new library sailing through the planning process but Dinnington’s high street revamp dogged with compulsory purchase complications.

“Fractured” land ownership near the top of Laughton Road has been blamed for the latter’s delays, with cabinet members voting on Monday (14) to progress the CPO efforts.

The project involves creating a new town square, adding new retail areas and refurbishing others.

The council is seeking to acquire 22 pockets of land between Laughton Road and the bus station, including the band hall, indoor market and market place. It is also seeking land rights – but not ownership – on two more areas.

New artist's impression of the Dinnington development

A report which went before cabinet members this week said nine of the plots remain unresolved.

Cllr Rob Taylor, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “A clear focus of the development is to create an attractive town centre and offer a vital boost for the local economy.

“A number of property acquisitions have been completed, though some have stalled, which is why we now need to consider a compulsory purchase order.

“We have tried, through negotiation, to avoid getting to this stage but it’s become inevitable, as negotiations have continued.

“We don’t want to stall the process any further and prevent the development, which will have considerable advantage for the Dinnington area, from taking any longer than it should do.”

Both projects – initially funded by Levelling Up money totalling £20 million – were shored up with £1 million each from RMBC’s own coffers in the summer.

The Wath scheme, which has been granted planning permission, involves demolishing the 1970s library for a modern version with extra community facilities including meeting places and a cafe.

A spokesperson for the council’s planning department said: “It is considered that the public realm improvements and the new library facility itself will raise the profile and improve the physical environment of Wath town centre, which in turn will enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre and provide the community with efficient and modern facilities that are accessible to all.”