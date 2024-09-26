THE Advanced Manufacturing Conference returns for its second year on Tuesday November 12 at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield, promising to build on the success of its inaugural event.

A must-attend for industry leaders, key decision-makers, and those passionate about the future of manufacturing in the north, the conference offers an opportunity to engage with top minds, tackle key challenges, and shape the future of advanced manufacturing.

The event is delighted to welcome Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, who will set the scene for the conference.

Born and raised in the region, Oliver took office as Mayor in May 2022 on a platform of restoring the pride, purpose, and prosperity of South Yorkshire and was re-elected in May 2024.

Insights from Industry Leaders and Experts

This year’s event boasts an impressive lineup of panel discussions, keynote presentations, and breakout sessions, all designed to spark ideas and drive innovation in the sector.

Supported by Rathbones Incorporating Investec Wealth & Investment (UK) as the headline partner, the conference will open with a keynote address by Edward Smith, co-chief investment officer at Rathbones. Edward, alongside Jim Davison, national membership director of Make UK, and Steve Bagshaw, CBE, will explore The Economic Future of the Advanced Manufacturing Sector in the North of England and Beyond, setting the stage for a forward-thinking discussion on the industry’s trajectory.

Fostering Skills and Education in the Region

A highlight will be a keynote from Nikki Jones, director of the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre, on behalf of the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology (SYIoT). Nikki will delve into how SYIoT is driving higher-level skills and providing critical technical qualifications, which are essential for enhancing productivity in the north’s manufacturing community.

Joining Nikki on the panel will be Keith Richardson, hub manager at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub, and Jo Keen, skills advisor - education, skills and employability, SYMCA, who will provide further insights into how apprenticeships and skill-building programs are contributing to the growth of the sector.

Technological Innovation and Process Improvement

Gripple will lead a session on Adopting New Technologies. Darren Beardsmore, managing director at Gripple Automation, along with Matt Bacon, operations manager at Loadhog and Ian Nicholls, group technical director at Sheffield Forgemasters will discuss how Vertical Integration can optimise manufacturing processes, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs. This session will provide practical insights for companies looking to streamline operations and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

Sustainability in Manufacturing

After a networking lunch where attendees can meet exhibitors and explore collaboration opportunities, the focus will shift to sustainability in the manufacturing sector, with a session sponsored by E.ON. This discussion will explore strategies to reduce environmental impact while maintaining industry growth and productivity.

Optimising Digitalisation

The final session will address - optimising digitalisation and scaling; the do’s and don’ts to maximise productivity

Networking Opportunities and Closing Remarks

The event will conclude with remarks summarising the day's key takeaways. Delegates will have the opportunity to continue networking with peers, engage with exhibitors, and enjoy light refreshments before the event concludes at 4:30 pm.

Secure Your Spot Today!

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation that’s shaping the future of manufacturing in the North. book your tickets today by visiting www.northamc.co.uk. Spaces are limited, so secure your place now!