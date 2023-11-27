AN ITALIAN steel business has committed to a major UK investment with the development of a new HQ in Rotherham.

The Advanced Manufacturing Park, Rotherham

Danieli & C – which has annual revenues of £3.6 billion – designs, builds and installs low emission plants.

It will built a 47,000sq ft head office, research base and distribution facility at the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

Danieli UK’s managing director Andrew Betts said: “Our development of a new headquarters is a landmark moment for the company and a very significant signal of our future growth in the UK.

“Danieli has enjoyed stellar growth since it launched in the UK 25 years ago and this major investment to bring all our operations onto a single site further strengthens our ability to support our partners in the UK steel and metals recycling industry as they move towards net zero.

“We first opened a 3,000sq ft site in the Lower Don Valley in 1999 and this move to a 47,000sq ft headquarters on the prestigious AMP is the latest chapter in our growth story in the UK.”

Chris Davidson, regional director at landowners Harworth, said: “Danieli is a world-leader in the supply of high-technology plant and equipment, so we are delighted that they have chosen the AMP as the site of their UK headquarters and appointed Harworth to develop this facility.

“The AMP has established itself as an international centre of excellence for advanced manufacturing, with its recent designation as part of the UK government’s first Investment Zone has helped to cement this reputation further.”