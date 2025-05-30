It was just an idea

Once upon a time an idea began to take shape in the minds of two passionate individuals.

With a wealth of experience in the lifting gear and crane industry, they recognised a gap in the market - a need for reliable and affordable lifting solutions. They knew it woudn't be easy but their determination fueled their ambition.

In December 2024, after months of planning, the dream became a reality when LMT Hire Ltd (Lift Move and Test Weight Hire Ltd) was officially registered with companies house. As they searched for the perfect location to bring their vision to life, they explored various premises but found nothing that met their needs. Then, they stumbled upon a unit at spencer park on Greasbrough Road. The moment they stepped inside, they knew they had found the right place. It felt like home and that's when LMT Hire was born.

With the help of their general manager, the trio set to work transforming the unit into a bustling hub for test weight hire, LOLER Inspections and Proof Load Testing. They also invested in a range of stock from shackles to chainblocks to provide a wide range of lifting gear available off the shelf.

Lifting gear available from stock

March 2025 marked a significant milestone for them, as they officially began operations , even though they were still putting the finishing touches on their rennovations.

The excitement in the air was noticeable. The trio shared a common dream and a clear vision for what LMT Hire would become. As they worked diligently, they were motivated by the desire to offer their customers not only excellent service but also competitive prices.

Fueled by their calm, patience and dedication, the team embarked on this journey together, eager to watch LMT Hire grow and thrive in the years to come.

This is only the beginning of the adventure and story for LMT Hire Ltd and there is still work to do but we know with our dedication and commitment we will be successful, we are excited for the road ahead and look forward to working with cutomers in the local area and beyond.