Investment to top £10m if Yorkshire holiday park plans get the green light

The new owners of the Skirlington Coast holiday park are aiming to take their spending so far to more than £10m as they continue their drive to bring more people to the east Yorkshire coast - while also supporting local businesses and creating sustainable employment.

Plans have been submitted to East Riding Council that would see owners Unity Holidays add a large outdoor swimming and splash area with seating, sun deck and cabanas, as well as festival gardens with outdoor experiences.

Work will also be undertaken to reconfigure the road lay-out within the park to help increase pedestrian safety.

Purchased late in 2024, the family resort has already seen more than £4m spent on adding the Wonky Donkey Pub, Pavilion, and Restaurant.

The new pavilion theatre at Skirlington Coast opened earlier this year.

These latest planned enhancements would allow Skirlington Coast to move towards more sustainable employment and less seasonable jobs.

The new and improved food, beverage and leisure facilities opened earlier this year created 30 new jobs on top of a general expansion of the workforce on the park since the start of 2025.

Unity Holidays view this new set of plans as the next natural step on the development journey for the park, which they intend will become a premium destination for both holiday home ownership and holidaymakers on the east coast of Yorkshire.

Should the council give the green light to the application, Skirlington Coast would intend to conduct much of the work during the winter, with some elements ready to open by Easter 2026.

Skirlington Coast’s location is exactly as the name suggests!

As well as creating more jobs, the resort has also grown the number of static caravan bases and worked with neighbouring businesses to add to its fleet.

“Last year we spent in excess of £3 million with local caravan manufacturers on this park alone,” explained Skirlington Coast resort director Rob Bruton.

“We will continue to source holiday home stock locally as we develop and grow our proposition.

“We also want to create employment for local people, and by improving our offering we hope to encourage more holidaymakers to spend time on the beautiful east Yorkshire coast, which in turn should mean we help drive more visitors to neighbouring towns like Hornsea and Bridlington.”

