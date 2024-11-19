Inn-Spired fitness opening date announced

By Emily White
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:17 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 15:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Holiday Inn Doncaster A1 is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Inn-Spired Fitness, the newly refurbished gym located within the hotel grounds. Officially opening on Friday, 29th November 2024, Inn-Spired Fitness promises to deliver an invigorating workout experience for hotel guests, locals, and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Inn-Spired Fitness Opens Its Doors at Holiday Inn Doncaster A1

Inn-Spired Fitness has been thoughtfully designed to cater to a variety of fitness goals, from state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength training equipment to a variety of classes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re proud to offer a cutting-edge fitness centre that compliments the exceptional facilities of the Holiday Inn Doncaster A1,” said Charlotte Allison, General Manager of Holiday Inn Doncaster A1. “Inn-Spired Fitness is not just a gym; it’s a space where our community and guests can feel motivated, supported, and inspired to achieve their fitness goals.”

Weights Room at Inn-Spired FitnessWeights Room at Inn-Spired Fitness
Weights Room at Inn-Spired Fitness

Inn-Spired Fitness will be open to the public as well as hotel guests, offering flexible membership options to suit every schedule and budget. Pre-sale memberships are now available, offering exclusive early-bird rates and perks for those who sign up before the grand opening.

Key Features of Inn-Spired Fitness:

Modern cardio and strength training equipment

Dedicated areas for functional training and stretching

Cardio Room at Inn-Spired FitnessCardio Room at Inn-Spired Fitness
Cardio Room at Inn-Spired Fitness

Accessible amenities to ensure inclusivity for all members

Professional staff available to assist with training and wellness goals

Class timetable from January 2025

In addition to its cutting-edge gym facilities, the Holiday Inn Doncaster A1 is your ultimate one-stop destination, offering a range of amenities to meet the needs of modern travellers and locals alike. The hotel features EV car charging stations, a Proudly to Serve Starbucks offering, and a To-Go Café offering healthy and convenient meal options. Protein shakes and nutritious snacks will be available at Inn-Spired Fitness, ensuring members can refuel and recharge. Whether you’re working out, grabbing a quick coffee, or planning a longer stay, everything you need is under one roof.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Inn-Spired FitnessInn-Spired Fitness
Inn-Spired Fitness

To celebrate the opening, Inn-Spired Fitness will host a Grand Opening Event on 29th November from 11am until 1pm, featuring guided tours of the facility, free fitness assessments, and special offers for attendees.

Membership inquiries and pre-sale sign-ups can be made directly at Inn-Spired Fitness or by contacting [email protected] / 01302 799901.

Join us on this exciting journey to health and fitness, right in the heart of Doncaster!

For more information, please contact: Emily White

Sales & Marketing Manager

Holiday Inn Doncaster A1

Phone: 01302 799988

Email: [email protected]

About Holiday Inn Doncaster A1

Holiday Inn Doncaster A1 is a premier hotel offering comfortable accommodations, excellent dining, and top-tier facilities for leisure and business travellers alike. Conveniently located near key transport links, the hotel continues to enhance its offerings with the addition of Inn-Spired Fitness.

Related topics:Doncaster
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice