Here are the finalists in the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025

The finalists have been revealed for the annual South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

Now in its eighth year, the awards ceremony recognises excellence across 14 categories, highlighting the achievements of apprentices and the crucial roles played by employers and training providers in developing talent for the future.

It is a celebration of the outstanding individuals, training providers and businesses shaping the region’s thriving apprenticeship community.

A spokesperson said: “Our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners.

Winners on stage at last year's awards. Photo by Alex Roebuck

“The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the high calibre of submissions received across the region.

“We extend our sincere thanks to our judging panel:

“DR Graham Honeyman CBE - Managing director, Sarach Steel Technologies Ltd.

“Andy Clarke – Head of strategic partnerships, Ahead Partnership.

The prizes will be presented at the awards ceremony on May 8. Photo by Alex Roebuck

“Natalie Evans – Apprenticeship lead, Asda.

“Bex Darch – Learning specialist, Arla Foods.

“Keith Richardson – Hub manager, South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub.

“Ellie Jobes – Group people director, Alfred Bagnall & Sons (Support Services) Ltd.

The awards recognise excellence across 14 categories

“Darren Jones - Head of UK learning and development, AESSEAL.

“Their expertise and careful consideration have been invaluable in selecting a group of finalists that truly represent the passion, talent and ambition driving apprenticeships in South Yorkshire.”

Winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, May 8 at Sheffield United Football Club. Guests will gather from 6.45pm for a welcome drink, kindly sponsored by Sheffield United Football Club, ahead of a celebratory evening of networking, dinner and award presentations.

The spokesperson said: “The campaign has once again seen incredible entries from across South Yorkshire, with nominations submitted by apprentices themselves, employers, colleagues and training providers.

“Categories also recognise outstanding employers and mentors who go above and beyond to nurture apprenticeship talent.”

Here are the 2025 finalists:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Amy Scott, Hollybank Trust

Mckenzie Stephenson, Tiny Tots Day Nursery

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Deryn Keeney, Kitlocker.com

Haaris Malik, AESSEAL Marine

Lauren Rayner, EN:Able Futures

Lilly O'Loughlin, AESSEAL plc

Rebecca Beever, Straaltechniek UK Ltd

Taylor Foster, OLS Ltd

Higher Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by University of Sheffield

Daniel Andrew, The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust

Ebony Woodhall, Glass Technology Services Ltd

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Ava Kennedy, Total Access Health Ltd

Brendan Wilcock, Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Hashim Din, The Rotherham Foundation Hospital Trust

Nicholas Murdoch, Waldeck Consulting

Tara Cusworth, Glass Technology Services Ltd

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Nathaniel Bradbury, NG Bailey

Samuel Jinks, Dalton Roofing Ltd

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University

Augustinas Slučka, NHS England South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board

Christine Hazlehurst, NHS Rotherham Trust

Courtney Ellis, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH)

Emilie Littlewood, The University of Sheffield/ Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

Emily Grainger, Bluebell Wood Hospice

Michelle Heaversedge, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH)

Rosie Herold, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH)

Stacey Mullee, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters

Alex Whinfrey-Gibson, H+H UK Limited

Bailey Turner, Power Control & Automation Solutions Ltd

Bradley Cooper, OLS Ltd

Erica Davison, Siemens Healthineers

Harry Clayton, E and S Swift

Joseph J Woodhead, ITM Power

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Connor Wilson-Bow, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals / NHS

Nicola McKinlay, S.M.I.L.E Day opportunities - City of Doncaster Council

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Leon Martin, 3Squared

Rebecca Beever, Straaltechniek UK Ltd

SME Employer of the Year

Dalton Roofing Ltd

Dearneside Fabrications

EDGEPS Limited

One2Call Ltd

Waldeck Consulting

Large Employer of the Year

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Equans

St Leger Homes of Doncaster Ltd

William Hare Limited

Apprentice Ambassador of the Year, sponsored by Barnsley College

Charlotte Elliott, Founder & CE of Affinity2020

Gary Sollitt, William Hare Limited

Joseph J Woodhead, ITM Power

Leanne Bott, Equans

Mentor of the Year, sponsored by Rotherham, Doncaster & South Humber NHS Foundation Trust

Adam Moody, Far'n'Beyond

Cameron Sinclair, First Intuition Yorkshire and Humber

Charlotte Gee and Jagdish Pichaimuthu, Nufarm UK

Jonathan Pucci, South Yorkshire Police

Nicole Woodford, University of Sheffield

Rachel Barry & Helen Moorhouse, Liverpool University Hospital Trust

Rhian Burrows, Unilever

Training Provider/Programme of the Year, sponsored by AESSEAL

First Intuition Yorkshire and Humber

Health & Social Care Apprenticeship Provision - Sheffield Hallam University

Lavender International NDT

Lifetime Training Ltd

The University of Sheffield

Total Training Provision

Whyy? Change

The spokesperson said: “Join us as we applaud the remarkable achievements of South Yorkshire’s apprentices and the businesses championing them.”

For more details about the event, visit www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

For further inquiries or interest in presenting one of the awards as an event sponsor, please contact our event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, at [email protected]