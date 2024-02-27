FINALISTS: The Jiggle team

Female-founded Jiggle has been nominated in the “New Starter Business of the Year” category at the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024.

Specialising in bespoke temporary staffing, permanent recruitment and interim management solutions, Jiggle says it is committed to bridging the gap between talented individuals and leading businesses across the UK.

The nomination for the Yorkshire Choice Awards recognises Jiggle’s rapid growth, innovative approach and significant contributions to the business community.

Head of operations Nicola Brookes said: “We are immensely proud to be nominated for such a prestigious award. Our team has worked tirelessly to provide exceptional recruitment and staffing services, and this nomination is a testament to our efforts. We are proud to contribute to the success of businesses across the UK.”

The Yorkshire Choice Awards are known for celebrating exceptional businesses and individuals who significantly impact their community and industries. The “New Starter Business of the Year” category highlights businesses that have demonstrated notable growth and innovation.

The nomination also brings with it an opportunity for the public to participate and the company is encouraging its supporters, clients, candidates, and the wider community to vote for Jiggle as their choice for the “New Starter Business of the Year”.