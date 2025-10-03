Hays Travel consultant reopens South Yorkshire branch she has served at for almost 40 years

A Hays Travel consultant has been given the honour of reopening the branch she has served at for the last 39 years.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynn Robinson cut the ribbon at the company’s Wickersley store in South Yorkshire after it underwent a refurb.

She was asked by branch manager Michelle James to take a leading role at the reopening ceremony last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn, who is 68, said: “I’ve been in this store 39 years this year. I was here when the branch was Woodcock, Apollo, Co-op, Thomas Cook, and now as Hays Travel. I just absolutely love coming to work and working with the people I do.

Lynn Robinson cut the ribbon at the Wickersley branch reopening ceremony

“When Hays Travel acquired Thomas Cook in 2019, I thought ‘maybe I’m too old now’, but I rang Hays and they said they’d like me to stay.

“I am working part time but I’m always happy to come in when needed.

“I’m now booking holidays for the children and grandchildren of my first customers. I have lots of regulars; it’s a lovely little place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn, who has received multiple Hays Travel Golden Tickets over the years – invitations to exclusive ceremonies which recognise the independent travel agent’s top sellers – explained her route into the industry.

She said: “When I was at school, we would do a typing session one day a week and I thought I would quite like to work as a travel agent.

“I got a job at the Co-Operative Bank in Worksop [Nottinghamshire]. It was there when I applied to work at Woodcock. I didn’t get in at first, but another opportunity came and my first day was 10 November 1986.

“There were no computers in those days. People would just queue up with the brochure and everything was handwritten. The price in the brochure was the price you paid. You would write out all the airline and rail tickets.”

Lynn also recalled one of her more significant bookings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “When I first started, I can remember booking an around-the-world cruise for a lady.

“I can’t quite remember how much it cost but I do remember thinking at the time ‘does she know how expensive this is going to be!’”

Branch Manager Michelle described her colleague as “an absolute asset to Wickersley”.

She added: “Lynn is my top seller and has a customer base to beat all others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was also in the Millionaire’s Club which means she is one of Hays Travel’s top sellers.

“She is an absolute asset to Wickersley. The whole team loves her.”

Lynn has worked with many colleagues over the years and is keen to help those who are new to the travel industry.

She offered one important piece of advice for the new generation: “What I was always told is that every customer pays your wages. That has always stuck with me.

“Whether they’ve come through the door for a rail ticket or an around-the-world cruise, they should receive exactly the same service.”