A HAULAGE and logistics firm has been delivering Christmas joy by purchasing thousands of pounds worth of toys and crafts.

Newell staff with and Rebecca Walker from RMBC

The gifts from Newell and Wright Transport were for Rotherham Council’s multi-agency safeguarding hub (Mash), which is the “front door” of its children’s social care and early help departments.

Directors and staff filled trolleys at The Range store, Parkgate, with toys, arts, crafts, toiletries and sweets, which will be distributed throughout the borough this Christmas.

They also carried out a sweep of the nearby Primark store at Parkgate Shopping to buy pyjamas for children and teenagers.

Newell staff with trollies of gifts

Operations director Stephen Newell said: “We did this last year and it meant so much to the families and children that need it most that we wanted to continue to spread a little happiness for them again, we take our social and corporate responsibility very seriously.”

The independent family business operates a large container haulage and transport service employing more than 600 staff, with a fleet of over 110 trucks and have invested millions of pounds to reopen the Tinsley marshalling yard – their second railfreight terminal. Commercial director Paul Barker said: “We have a long history in Rotherham providing employment, logistics and rail freight services and have invested significantly, we want local people to feel the benefit of our work and hope to encourage more businesses to invest in our community.”