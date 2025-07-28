Gala Tent supports Rotherham’s vibrant market and town centre events

Rotherham’s thriving outdoor market and town centre events are set to benefit once again from the trusted support of local marquee and gazebo supplier Gala Tent. The South Yorkshire-based company has been a long-standing partner to the town, providing durable commercial pop-up gazebos for market traders and high-quality marquees for events in All Saints Square.

From bustling Saturday markets to seasonal celebrations and cultural showcases, Gala Tent’s products have become an integral part of Rotherham’s community life—offering shelter, professionalism, and a sense of occasion.

Strengthening Rotherham’s Market Tradition

Rotherham’s outdoor market is one of the most popular in the region, drawing shoppers, traders, and visitors each week. The use of Gala Tent’s heavy-duty commercial pop-up gazebos ensures traders have reliable, weather-resistant cover that enhances the shopping experience and boosts the market’s professional image.

“Markets are about more than stalls—they’re about atmosphere, interaction, and trust,” says Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent. “We’re proud to supply structures that help Rotherham’s traders showcase their products in the best possible light, whatever the weather.”

Creating Spaces for Celebration in All Saints Square

Beyond the market, Gala Tent is also a key supplier for Rotherham’s All Saints Square events—from community festivals and public performances to Christmas celebrations and cultural days. The company’s marquees offer versatile space for audiences, participants, and performers, helping to bring the town centre to life throughout the year.

“Rotherham’s events program brings people together and showcases the spirit of the town,” says Darren Perry, Sales Manager at Gala Tent. “Our marquees create the space for those moments—whether it’s music, theatre, or family activities.”

A Local Company Supporting Local Culture

Based just minutes from Rotherham, Gala Tent’s partnership with the town underscores its commitment to supporting the local economy and community. With a reputation built on quality, speed of delivery, and excellent service, Gala Tent continues to be the go-to choice for councils, event organisers, and traders alike.

As Rotherham’s outdoor market and event calendar grow, Gala Tent remains dedicated to providing the infrastructure that allows local culture, commerce, and community to thrive.

