Gala Tent launches groundbreaking vantage and INFL8 ranges to revolutionise the UK event industry
The Vantage Range, featuring the flagship 6m x 6m Pro 60 Instant Marquee, delivers industrial-strength shelter that can be erected in under 30 minutes—even at 6m x 12m size with full sidewalls and anchorage. With storage space averaging over £11 per square foot and wages under growing pressure, this new innovation is already making waves among event hire firms, councils, and corporate clients alike.
“Speed is no longer a luxury—it’s essential,” said Andrew Scott, Operations Director at Gala Tent.
“With the Vantage range, even a small team—or a single person—can erect structures that used to require hours and multiple staff. It’s a genuine leap forward for the sector.”
Alongside the Vantage range, Gala Tent is also unveiling INFL8—a bold new line of inflatable marquees designed to match speed with style. Built for mobility, versatility, and impact, the INFL8 structures are expected to be particularly popular in motorsport, festivals, and pop-up retail settings.
Both product lines are the result of a three-year internal innovation programme, through which Gala Tent has also achieved ISO 9001 certification—reinforcing its commitment to quality and continuous improvement.
Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent, added:
“Since 1999, we’ve been at the forefront of event innovation. Back then, we delivered pole-frame marquees next day, while others were quoting 30-day lead times. The Vantage and INFL8 ranges continue that legacy—offering better, faster, and smarter solutions that reflect the modern needs of our customers.”
As the event sector faces the combined challenges of rising labour costs, corporation tax, and space constraints, Gala Tent’s new offerings come at a crucial time. With traditional pole marquees taking up to 4 hours to assemble, time-poor consumers and professionals are turning to instant, high-quality alternatives.
A Preview of the Future at the 2025 Showman’s Show
Gala Tent has also confirmed that a third new marquee concept—currently under wraps—will debut at the 2025 Showman’s Show, promising another industry shake-up.
From the general public to large-scale commercial operators, Gala Tent’s products continue to meet the evolving needs of an industry that values speed, efficiency, and visual impact.
KEY PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS:
- VANTAGE RANGE
- Sizes: 4m x 6m, 4m x 8m, 4m x 10m, 6m x 6m, 6m x 12m
- USP: Heavy-duty instant frame setup in under 30 minutes
- Ideal for: Event hire firms, councils, festivals, weddings
- INFL8 RANGE
- Sizes: 3m x 3m, 4m x 4m, 5m x 5m, 6m x 6m
- USP: High-impact, inflatable marquees for rapid deployment
- Ideal for: Motorsport, pop-up retail, brand activations
About Gala Tent
Founded in 1999, Gala Tent is the UK’s most innovative manufacturer of commercial-quality marquees, gazebos, and event structures. Known for its patented technology, ISO-certified systems, and rapid delivery, Gala Tent has consistently set new standards for the events and hospitality sector. With over 20 years of British design and engineering behind it, the company continues to support businesses of all sizes with durable, professional-grade solutions.