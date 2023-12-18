Function room plan approved for Old Warehouse
PLANS have been approved for a function room upstairs at a distinctive Rotherham town centre venue.
Applicants Made by Nook asked for permission to use the first floor at the Old Warehouse on Bridge Street for events like weddings and cultural celebrations.
The area is currently used for sales and furniture restoration.
The applicants say the digital print signmaker which operates from the lower floor of the building would be unaffected by the change.
The plans were approved on December 12 by Rotherham Council.