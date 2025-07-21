From Rotherham to the rest of the UK: Gala Tent’s Quality Recognition sparks surge in major contracts

The rise of Gala Tent is a story that Rotherham can be proud of — a local business that has grown from humble beginnings into a national leader in commercial marquees and event structures.

Built on a foundation of innovation, resilience, and a firm belief that quality should never be compromised, Gala Tent is proving that success doesn’t come from cutting corners, but from raising standards.

“Quality isn’t just a word we throw around — it’s something we live and breathe at every stage,” explains Jason Mace, CEO and proud Rotherham entrepreneur. “From the first sketch of a design to how we serve our customers after the sale, it’s about doing things properly. Securing ISO 9001 certification is proof that we’re walking the walk — not just talking about it.”

The globally recognised ISO 9001 standard for quality management has already opened major new doors for the Manvers-based company. Gala Tent has recently secured high-profile contracts with local authorities, national retailers, and government bodies that demand nothing less than excellence.

“In a world where some businesses compete by shouting ‘We’ll beat any price!’, we’ve stuck to our values,” says Jason. “And it’s paid off. People are tired of cheap imports that don’t last. They want structures they can rely on — and that’s exactly what we offer.”

With patented technologies and registered trademarks setting them apart from the crowd, Gala Tent is proud to deliver dependable, British-designed products that are built to withstand the test of time — whatever the weather. Their latest Vantage and INFL8 ranges are already creating waves across the events industry for their versatility and innovation.

“It’s easy to sell cheap,” adds Lisa Mace, COO of Gala Tent. “But when a local council or business invests in our marquees, they’re buying more than just a structure — they’re buying peace of mind. That’s why the phones haven’t stopped ringing since we announced our ISO status.”

Following recent coverage in the Rotherham Advertiser and Yorkshire Post, Gala Tent’s reputation as one of the region’s great success stories continues to grow. With its headquarters firmly rooted in South Yorkshire, the company is not only creating local jobs and opportunities but also flying the flag for Rotherham on the national stage.

As Gala Tent celebrates its latest achievements, one message is clear: quality isn’t a cost — it’s an investment. And for Jason, Lisa, and their team, this is only the beginning.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in our industry,” Jason adds. “Our patents and trademarks protect ideas others haven’t even thought of. We’ll keep innovating, keep growing, and keep showing the rest of the UK what Rotherham is capable of.”